7 irrigation pivots inspection points

When Jim McAllister and his son Jordan acquired Midwest Farm Service, they went from selling about five center pivots a year to 92 a year. Even though they’d been in the pivot business for two decades at that point, it was quite the leap. Still, the sales acumen of their Gering-based team helped them earn some of the industry’s most prestigious awards.
A few years ago, Bill and Laurie Lickley (pictured) and their cow herd near Jerome, Idaho, faced a dilemma: Pastureland was being squeezed out by irrigated crops. To keep the cows, the Lickleys knew they needed to find them more space. Through an acquaintance, they heard about a ranch in...
Dairy cow monitoring is serious business at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. The 6,250 milking cows at one of the two farms are outfitted with a monitoring collar as soon as they reach the farm and carry that monitor throughout their time on the farm. These monitors collect data 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing invaluable information that helps the farm better manage the herd.
July Wheat closed moderately lower yesterday after an earlier rally to its highest level since March 9 failed to attract new buying interest. Talk of the short-term overbought condition of the market plus further strength in the U.S. dollar helped pressure the market. European milling wheat futures closed lower after posting contract highs yesterday.
