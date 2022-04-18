NBA Championship: Best value to win the title this season? I FOX BET LIVE

When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Magic Johnson entered a nearly bankrupt league in 1979, confined to predictable half-court sets ending in a low post attempt or a mid-range jumper. Magic pumped life into the NBA, pushing his teammates to get out on the break and creating the Showtime Lakers. The Purple and Gold won the championship in Johnson's rookie year, ushering in a new and exciting era for the game.
We'll take more of that, please. The 2022 NBA playoffs have been off to a strong start, and Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics was no exception. The 115-114 Boston win had plenty of excitement thanks in large part to the heroics of Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
Basketball fans are in for a treat this NBA postseason, albeit one that they probably weren’t expecting. Sports Media Watch reported on Saturday that famous sportscaster Gus Johnson will be calling NBA playoff games for TNT this year. Johnson will reportedly be on the call for Game 2 of Toronto-Philadelphia on Monday as well as Game 2 of Milwaukee-Chicago on Wednesday. Greg Anthony will be Johnson’s broadcast partner.
Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop superstar wife, Ciara, have made themselves right at home in Denver. Now, the couple have officially made Colorado their home after purchasing a $25 million mansion in a suburb south of Denver, according to Denver Business Journal.
Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Kyrie Irving is done taking abuse from Boston Celtics fans, and he didn't hold anything back during or after Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss at Boston on Sunday. Irving and Celtics fans — who've had a long history of disdain towards each other since the former left the latter — went back-and-forth throughout the riveting face-off, which was won on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup as time expired.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 playoffs are underway and a familiar face is missing. Since LeBron James made his appearance in the NBA back in 2003, he has missed the playoffs just four times in his career. That also includes just two times since 2005. While many call this season with the Lakers a failure, it should not take away what James has done in his career come playoff time.
The Denver Nuggets are staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets were never favorite to qualify to the second round due to the injuries that have plagued the roster, they look way off the mark in their first two games against the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are proving to be a formidable threat in the west, while the Denver Nuggets are starting to look more like, according to Colin Cowherd, 'McNuggets'. Colin shares his thoughts on Stephen Curry and the Warrior's Game 2 win, and what his expectations are for their playoff run.
The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
On a recent “Club Shay Shay” podcast, NBA legend Tracy McGrady spoke about the future faces of the NBA and told Shannon Sharpe quote: 'I think it will be between LaMelo Ball and Ja [Morant].' Hear why Shannon agrees with T-Mac's comments.
