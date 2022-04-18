ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA Championship: Best value to win the title this season? I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks - Who's...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry Career Comparison: Everything Is Clear, Magic Is The Greatest Point Guard of All Time

Magic Johnson entered a nearly bankrupt league in 1979, confined to predictable half-court sets ending in a low post attempt or a mid-range jumper. Magic pumped life into the NBA, pushing his teammates to get out on the break and creating the Showtime Lakers. The Purple and Gold won the championship in Johnson's rookie year, ushering in a new and exciting era for the game.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely announcer reportedly calling NBA playoff games this year

Basketball fans are in for a treat this NBA postseason, albeit one that they probably weren’t expecting. Sports Media Watch reported on Saturday that famous sportscaster Gus Johnson will be calling NBA playoff games for TNT this year. Johnson will reportedly be on the call for Game 2 of Toronto-Philadelphia on Monday as well as Game 2 of Milwaukee-Chicago on Wednesday. Greg Anthony will be Johnson’s broadcast partner.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Best Value
FOX Sports

Should Kyrie Irving have engaged with Celtics fans?

Kyrie Irving is done taking abuse from Boston Celtics fans, and he didn't hold anything back during or after Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss at Boston on Sunday. Irving and Celtics fans — who've had a long history of disdain towards each other since the former left the latter — went back-and-forth throughout the riveting face-off, which was won on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup as time expired.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Playoff Resume Is Incredible: The King Played In The 10 NBA Finals, Winning 4 NBA Championships

View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 playoffs are underway and a familiar face is missing. Since LeBron James made his appearance in the NBA back in 2003, he has missed the playoffs just four times in his career. That also includes just two times since 2005. While many call this season with the Lakers a failure, it should not take away what James has done in his career come playoff time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FOX Sports

Steph Curry's Warriors are now 2-0 vs. a shrinking Nuggets team I THE HERD

The Golden State Warriors are proving to be a formidable threat in the west, while the Denver Nuggets are starting to look more like, according to Colin Cowherd, 'McNuggets'. Colin shares his thoughts on Stephen Curry and the Warrior's Game 2 win, and what his expectations are for their playoff run.
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

The Dallas Mavericks bought some time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah by winning Game 2 at home without their star. If Doncic does return from a calf injury this week, it will be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series, tied 1-1, resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City where the Mavericks have lost 11 in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy