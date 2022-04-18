RECAP: The Killers Rocked The Chelsea Stage With Three Sold-Out Performances To Kick Off The “Imploding The Mirage” Tour
THE KILLERS ROCKED THE CHELSEA STAGE WITH THREE SOLD-OUT PERFORMANCES TO KICK OFF THE “IMPLODING THE MIRAGE” TOUR. This weekend, GRAMMY®-nominated group The Killers rocked The Chelsea stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, delivering a nonstop, heart-throbbing performance to a packed crowd. The three-night hometown engagement was a first stop...www.vegas24seven.com
Comments / 0