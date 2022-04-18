ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

McCook man gets probation for threats to Walmart, McDonalds

By NTV News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCCOOK, Neb. — A McCook man who made threats toward a Walmart and McDonalds earlier this year has been sentenced to probation. According to Red Willow County Court records, Joshua Pittman, 31, was sentenced to 18 months probation on one count of terroristic threats. He pleaded guilty to...

