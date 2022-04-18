ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

South Haven Police make arrest and recover a discarded handgun with K9 assistance

By Jerry Malec
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — South Haven Police made an arrest, and recovered a discarded handgun thanks to the help of a K9 and his handler on Monday, April 18. It all began around 5:15 a.m. when the South Haven Police Department got a...

