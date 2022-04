Paityn Noe and Jameson Witt each had an outstanding day for Ballard at the Carroll Co-Ed Invitational track meet, the Ballard boys tennis team rolled off five consecutive victories and the Collins-Maxwell girls picked up eight medals at Earlham last week. Noe won the girls' 1,500-meter run in four minutes, 47.84 seconds and the 3,000 in 9:58.74 at Carroll. Those times currently have her with the fastest 3,000 time in the state and she ranks second in the 1,500. ...

EARLHAM, IA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO