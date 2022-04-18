Ancient Lyrid meteor shower to peak ahead of Earth Day

An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
Recently declassified data has shown that an interstellar object spectacularly exploded over Earth in 2014. The fireball from the event was witnessed over the skies of Papua New Guinea but further analysis of the event couldn't be completed until the data was opened up for wider study. The object. officially...
In the coming weeks, Coloradans will have the chance to see one of the oldest recorded meteor showers dazzle the night sky. The 2022 Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak on the night of April 21 and into the following morning. It's also likely that stray meteors will be seen in days leading up to and following the peak.
The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
In a milestone for astronomy – and possibly the search for extraterrestrial life – NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed there are now 5,000 known planets beyond our solar system. These so-called exoplanets include rocky worlds roughly the size of Earth, gas giants larger than Jupiter and "mini-Neptunes." "It's...
The largest comet ever discovered has been traveling towards the Sun for over 1 million years, and its gigantic scale shines a light on the mysterious objects that make up one of the biggest structures in our Solar System. In a new study, astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to...
Growing up in the Bronx during the 1960s and '70s, one of my mentors in astronomy was Dr. Kenneth L. Franklin, Chairman and chief scientist at New York's Hayden Planetarium, who wrote about celestial events for the World Almanac and The New York Times. Periodically Ken would make reference to...
In January 1992, two cosmic objects forever changed our galaxy. For the first time, we had concrete evidence of extrasolar planets, or exoplanets, orbiting an alien star: two rocky worlds, whirling around a star 2,300 light-years away. Now, just over 30 years later, that number has exploded. This week, March...
Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
The Hubble Space Telescope has found a planet nine times the mass of Jupiter that is still 'in the womb', NASA has announced. The newly forming planet, called AB Aurigae b, is a gas giant in a remarkably early stage of formation, orbiting a star called AB Aurigae. AB Aurigae...
After a NASA mission passed within 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) of Jupiter's largest moon Ganymede in June 2021, scientists are still decoding what the encounter can teach us about the strange world. Two missions have previously imaged Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system, Voyager 1 mission in 1979...
NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
According to the U.S. Space Command, a "unified combatant command" of the U.S. Department of Defense, a meteor that entered the Earth's atmosphere in 2014 originated beyond our solar system, the first interstellar meteor confirmed to have collided with Earth.
Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
If you think sunrises on Earth are amazing, wait until you see one on Mars. This stunning view comes from NASA's InSight Mars lander, which snapped images of the Martian sunrise on April 10. "I'll never tire of sunrise on Mars," NASA officials wrote in the lander's "voice" in a...
A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
NASA's Juno spacecraft beamed back stunning new images of Jupiter's moons Io and Europa. The Juno mission captured Jupiter's southern hemisphere, with two of its many moons to the right of the frame, during the spacecraft's 39th close flyby of the planet on January 12, 2022, NASA said. At the...
