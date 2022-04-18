Lawmaker asks AG for opinion on rail bridge ownership
By Bismarck Tribune
Titusville Herald
20 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker from Bismarck is asking Attorney General Drew Wrigley to determine whether the state owns a railroad bridge. The Bismarck Tribune reported Sen. Tracy Potter requested an...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Over the past seven months, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have collectively funeled more than $25,000 to a group run by the architect of the "Eastman" memo, one of Donald Trump's legally dubious schemes to subvert the 2020 election. The payments, reported by The New York...
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus checks worth $2,000 per household could hit Pennsylvania state citizens' bank accounts because of surging inflation, high food prices, and an increase in gas prices.
A growing troupe of House Republicans eager to unleash a wave of investigations if they win back power in this year's midterm elections is demanding that the Justice Department provide Congress a briefing on the inquiry into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.
(KEYC) - Frontline workers have sacrificed a lot during the pandemic and now they are asking for something in return. “We ask our state senators to support frontline worker pay. To pay for those who risked the most during the pandemic,” Saint Paul OB/GYN, Dr. Amy Engebretson said. That’s...
Many Americans adore cats and dogs alike, considering animals as not just an addition to, but also an extension of, their human family. I recently held a news conference at my district office in Lehigh County, one intended to provide updates on several key pieces of legislation aimed at curbing animal cruelty and neglect.
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — Illinois Quad Cities area lawmakers are voicing their support for the I-80 Bison Bridge project. The Illinois House Transportation Committee on Tuesday, March 22, will hold a hearing for House Resolution 0699. The bi-partisan resolution urges Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation to develop plans for the new I-80 bridge incorporating the Bison Bridge project.
ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Roanoke this week working on ways to reduce violent crime across Virginia. On Tuesday, at the 2022 Conference on Violent Crime at the Hotel Roanoke, Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares addressed the crowd. “I want to see our...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has asked a state judge to stay his ruling that strikes down four new voting restrictions while she appeals his decision. Rutledge, a Republican, filed the motion on Thursday shortly after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen entered his...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Who gets to represent the state when AG, lawmakers disagree?. A separation-of-powers question bedeviling North Carolina politics has now traveled to the nation's highest court.
When insurance companies restrict how cancer patients can access the infusion medications they need, patients lose. So I was pleased to hear that Minnesota lawmakers are taking up legislation that would put a stop to this increasingly common practice. The tactic is called “white bagging” — and it’s a growing trend that threatens patient access […]
The post Minnesota lawmakers must protect patients from harmful insurance tactics | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
University of Minnesota officials are asking legislators to approve $30 million for scholarships for students who attend regional campuses. The Star Tribune reports the proposed Greater Minnesota Scholarship Program would give money to Minnesota residents who enroll as freshmen at the university's Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses. Each student...
A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This is the lesson we all need right now. On Monday, a Federal Judge in Florida ruled that the CDC mask requirement on public transportation--including planes, trains, subways, and busses--was illegal. The mandate, which had been in place since January 2021, meant that anyone in an airport or on an airplane had to wear a mask or face removal and potential fines.
Comments / 0