Georgetown's State of the City 2022 showcases high growth

A project improving access to the 16-acre West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt in south Central Austin is now complete. The development was a collaboration of the Bouldin Creek Neighborhood Association and the city of Austin. Improvements include a new trailhead kiosk, a repaved parking area, fencing and entry signs. Funding for the project came from the city's Neighborhood Partnering Program, which works with communities on improvement projects, including green space upgrades; public art installations; and sidewalk, trail and bike lane improvements. The BCNA and NPP removed old fencing and cleared foliage near the parking lot entrance to make the Post Oak trailhead more visible. The city of Austin's Public Works teams repaved the parking lot to delineate parking spaces and the road to the trailhead. The project team also installed new fencing and a kiosk with trail information at the trailhead.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO