ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown's State of the City 2022 showcases high growth

By Hunter Terrell
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Georgetown held its annual State of the City on April 13. The virtual event was broadcasted via YouTube and Facebook with supporting documents at https://georgetown.org/state-of-the-city-2022/. The video features comments and information from Mayor Josh Schroeder and City Manager David Morgan about 2021 accomplishments and plans for...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Georgetown, TX
Government
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council approves contracts for new water treatment plant

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. City Council approved a $175 million contract with PLW Waterworks for the construction of the South Lake Water Treatment Plant and an additional $1.8 million with CDM Smith for design, permitting, and site investigation work of a wastewater line for the new plant.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Limits#New South#Water Treatment#State Of The City 2022
CW33

Texas has 9 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

DALLAS (STACKER) — For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: 1838 Grill New Braunfels now open and more local business updates; Tomball ISD considering boundary changes near The Woodlands and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of April 11. Note: The following stories were published April 8-11. Central Texas. Check out nine business and dining updates from New Braunfels. Amigo’s BBQ Grill, a well-loved Pflugerville taco and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Austin

West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt trailhead remodel now complete

A project improving access to the 16-acre West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt in south Central Austin is now complete. The development was a collaboration of the Bouldin Creek Neighborhood Association and the city of Austin. Improvements include a new trailhead kiosk, a repaved parking area, fencing and entry signs. Funding for the project came from the city's Neighborhood Partnering Program, which works with communities on improvement projects, including green space upgrades; public art installations; and sidewalk, trail and bike lane improvements. The BCNA and NPP removed old fencing and cleared foliage near the parking lot entrance to make the Post Oak trailhead more visible. The city of Austin's Public Works teams repaved the parking lot to delineate parking spaces and the road to the trailhead. The project team also installed new fencing and a kiosk with trail information at the trailhead.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves rezoning request for Sabey Data Centers

During an April 14 council meeting, city officials rezoned just under 40 acres in Round Rock to allow for a data center to be built where a former Sears building now stands. Sabey Data Centers entered into an economic development agreement with the city of Round Rock in February. As part of the agreement, SDC will demolish the existing structure and construct its data center on the property.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy