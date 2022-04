Bishop Briggs and Satori won't be able to take the stage for the scheduled Coachella performances this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.The second weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicks off today in Indio.Briggs, the Scottish-American singer-songwriter, tweeted the unfortunate turn of events on Thursday. She had just debuted her pregnancy at her performance last weekend."I've taken multiple tests and they are all positive," she wrote on Twitter. "In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won't be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears...

COACHELLA, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO