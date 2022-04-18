ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, FL

Deputies: 2 killed in single motorcycle crash in Oak Hill

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 21 hours ago

A husband and wife were killed in Oak Hill on Saturday night when the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a utility pole, Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

Richard Parsons, 64, and Michelle Parsons, 52, of Mims, were killed in the crash that occurred at 8:30 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Golden Bay Boulevard, said Volusia County Sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams on Monday.

The couple were southbound on U.S. 1 on a 2015 black Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle swerved off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle back onto U.S. 1, Williams said.

Moments after the crash, a truck traveling southbound on U.S. 1 struck the female rider in the road. Despite lifesaving efforts, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.

The driver of the truck stopped and cooperated with the investigation. She did not show any signs of impairment and is not facing any charges at this time, Williams said.

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Team is investigating, Williams said.

