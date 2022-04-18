ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Jury Sentences Maryland Man in Rape, Battery and Confinement Case from 2019

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Maryland man was sentenced Monday for rape, confinement, and battery in 2019. According to police, after a two-day trial, Ian Forbes was sentenced to 12 years...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 2

KCTV 5

Leavenworth man sentenced to 27 years for rape of 10-year-old

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to over 27 years in jail for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. Jonathan James, 37, was convicted of two felony counts of rape. According to court records, James committed the crimes at a home in Leavenworth back in February of 2021. The victim was 10 years old at the time.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose of Maryland Teen

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Maryland teenager. Landen Hausman, 16, who played basketball at Walt Whitman High School, died Jan. 17. “Having your dad and your brother find you dead on your bathroom floor is not how anyone wants to go,”...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

