ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Charged: Boone man poured gas on church steps, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtOvT_0fCrPF5l00

BOONE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, Boone Police said Monday.

Boone Police: Man poured gas on church steps on Easter holiday weekend

Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of St. Elizabeth’s Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone around 8 a.m. Saturday during the Easter holiday weekend.

Surveillance video caught a suspect and his video and a search ensued. Detectives were able to identify 44-year-old Boone resident Thomas Peluso as the suspect through a tip to the police department, officers said.

Officers said they arrested Peluso, who now faces charges that include one felonious count of Aiding in the Burning of a Religious Building.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

He was being held in the Watauga County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WJHL

Boone authorities say it’s been 6 years since 19-year-old vanished

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Roommates reported 19-year-old James “Martin” Roberts missing to the Boone Police Department on April 21, 2016. In 2022, the search for Roberts remains ongoing six years later. A release from Boone police stated that multiple agencies and individuals have contributed to the investigation in an effort to bring Robert home. The […]
BOONE, NC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boone Police#Church On Pilgrims Way#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy