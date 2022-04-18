ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Police thwart attempted Tesla theft in OTR

By Ken Baker
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Video has been released of the attempted theft of a Tesla Saturday night in Over-the-Rhine. Police say it happened outside of Nicola’s Restaurant at Liberty and Sycamore streets. Officers responded after...

www.fox19.com

