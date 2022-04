The first round of the NBA playoffs has had everything we've wanted: comebacks, dominating efforts and close series. Memphis was the latest team to mount a comeback victory. The Grizzlies were down 25 points in the third quarter on Thursday night before clawing back and taking a 2-1 series lead against the Timberwolves. Meanwhile the Mavs, playing again without Luke Doncic, stunned the Utah Jazz for the second consecutive game to take a 2-1 lead. Luka's return seems imminent and both series look to be capable of going the distance.

NBA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO