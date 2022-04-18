ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Cybersecurity attack targeted UG data centers over weekend

By David Medina
 3 days ago
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, experienced a cyberattack to its data centers over Easter weekend.

According to the UG, it's still working to restore data services.

The UG is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to investigate the attack.

The UG said the agencies are working to determine what data, if any, was compromised.

A public affairs specialist with the FBI told KSHB 41 News that the FBI is aware of the incident and has been in contact with local officials.

People should visit the UG's website or call 311 for updates on which services are impacted.

