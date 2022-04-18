ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carrollton, MD

Prince George's Man Hit Twice In Fatal New Carrollton Crash: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4qR1_0fCrOHOU00
The incident happened in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 58-year-old man from New Carrollton has died in a recent car crash in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Anthony Charleton was found unresponsive in the road in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Prince George's County Police said.

Initial investigation revealed Charleton was first hit by a car while trying to cross the street, then hit a second time as he laid on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle remained on scene while the second driver was identified and located afterwards. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0018137.

