Putnam County, NY

Reward Offered For Info Leading To Discovery Of Missing Hudson Valley Woman

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
New York State Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a missing Hudson Valley woman.

Putnam County resident Lori Lynn Campbell, age 59, has not been seen nor heard from since Sunday, March 27, according to police.

Friends of Campbell contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, April 2 after being unable to contact her, which they described as out of character for Campbell.

Investigators said they are concerned for Campbell’s safety and so far do not have any leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the anonymous NYS Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-313-TIPS (8477).

