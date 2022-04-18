ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros transfer Lance McCullers Jr. to 60-day injured list, activate slugger Yordan Alvarez

By Brandon Scott
 20 hours ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Astros are transferring right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for slugger Yordan Alvarez, who spent the past several days dealing with an illness.

McCullers, who was the Astros' best pitcher last year, is still rehabbing from a flexor strain suffered during Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox last year.

Earlier this year, Astros general manager James Click did not rule out the possibility of putting McCullers on the 60-day injured list. Now, that's reality.

Click said McCullers is throwing flat grounds pain free, but doesn't know when he will take the next step, SportsRadio 610's Adam Spolane reports . Click said McCullers is at the January stage of the off-season calendar and the team wants to replicate a normal spring training with him.

Without McCullers, the Astros have Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Jake Odorizzi in their rotation. Cristian Javier is also a viable option as a starter.

Houston's bullpen already took a hit over the weekend, with All-Star closer Ryan Pressly going on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation (backdated to April 14).

The Astros (5-4) enter their home-opener against the Los Angeles Angels with the seventh-lowest ERA in baseball (3.22).

