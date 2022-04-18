ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Letters to the editor: Attacking democracy; support for Nasarenko; rent control

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okcnL_0fCrNda900

Traitors to democracy

Our country is coming apart at the seams because of two different points of view. One believes in democracy and the Constitution, and the other doesn’t care as long as their “good ole boy” wins and stays in office forever. The good ole boy I’m referring to is once President Donald Trump. To these “Americans,” in name only, he can do no wrong even when he has done plenty. These misguided Americans think Jan. 6, 2021, was a peaceful sight-seeing tour. In most sane people’s minds, Jan. 6 was an attempted coup incited by the former president to stay in power at all costs.

Republicans have united behind the scoundrel Donald, out of fear. They now only care about re-election, feeding at the public trough, and stymieing President Biden’s every move. Led by “The Turtle,” Mitch McConnell, they aren’t doing what’s right for this country, only themselves; democracy and the Constitution be damned. There are still a few sane Republicans left but not enough to stop the crazies.

To quote the once eloquent Ross Perot, “It should be about as plain as the feathers on a turkey’s face,” that if the perpetrator of The Big Lie gets back into office, he will never leave. Kiss democracy and the Constitution goodbye. I suggest that anyone who is OK with that, is a traitor to democracy.

Christopher Reutinger, Ventura

Nasarenko will keep county safe

“Not broke, don’t fix it.” This is what my grandfather used to say. It seems to fit perfectly with the race for District Attorney.

I have known Erik Nasarenko for many years and can vouch for his integrity and work ethic. He is extremely well-qualified and committed to public safety with his tough stance on crime. His establishment of a dedicated mental health unit shows his ability to deal with the needs of our population from many angles.

When you go to the polls on June 7, make sure you support Erik. He will continue to keep this county safe.

Bill Hicks, Ventura

Unfair to property owners

Re: your April 17 story, “Oxnard takes first step toward rent control”:

This is fundamentally unfair to property owners. And it will dissuade investors and developers from building apartments when their profits are limited. Why not let supply and demand dictate market prices? Those who can’t afford to live in Oxnard are free to move to more affordable locales.

California’s minimum wage pays $2,400 per month. Apartments are available for $600, from Barstow to Yreka.

Lloyd Forrester, Simi Valley

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Ventura, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Bill Hicks
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Democracy#Election#Republicans#Americans#The Big Lie
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Warren says Democrats should go all-in against corruption to win in November and calls on Pelosi to do more

US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed in The New York Times arguing that Democrats should go all-in on opposing corruption in politics to avoid an electoral disaster in the November midterm elections. Ms Warren warned that Democrats are walking into a historic defeat, which many of her colleagues in the party fret will hapen. “To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms,” she said. The Massachusetts Democrat specifically said that Democrats should finalise their social...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy