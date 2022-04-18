ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS online tool can help get your tax refund, or what you owe, to zero

 20 hours ago

CNET

Delayed Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Be Late

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is mere weeks away, and more than 45 million Americans have already received their tax refunds. The IRS says that most taxpayers will receive their refunds about 21 days after filing their tax returns if they file electronically with direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How are people spending their tax refunds?

Millions of Americans have already received, or will soon receive, their tax refund from the IRS. How will they spend them?. It appears that almost half of Americans who have received their refund plan to put it into savings. LendingTree released the survey. IRS tax form question that you cannot...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Does a tax extension impact my refund?

If you can’t make the upcoming tax deadline, consider requesting an extension. However, it could delay your refund. Inflation: What does the Federal Reserve plan to do?. The tax deadline this year is April 18. If you need an extension submit Form 4868 as a PDF to the IRS electronically or by paper. It must be in by the deadline to avoid penalties. Find additional information here.
INCOME TAX
WSB Radio

Georgia tax refund: What to know about extra state income tax refund, how much you’ll get

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Wednesday that will return some of a record budget surplus back to Georgia taxpayers. House Bill 1302 will give a $250 refund to single filers, $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 to married couples filing jointly. The refund will only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.
GEORGIA STATE
96.7 The River

The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.
INCOME TAX
Washington Monthly

Would You Trust a Used Car Dealer With Your Tax Refund?

At the Car-Mart in Rogers, Arkansas, or at 150 other Car-Mart locations nationwide, you can both buy a used car and get your taxes done. If that sounds like an unusual combination, it’s not. According to Car-Mart’s website, the used car dealership offers onsite tax preparation services through Tax Max, a Tampa-based company that works with a jaw-dropping 3,000 car dealerships across the country. Tax Max also works with money services businesses (such as check cashers), collections companies, and even mobile home dealers to help them capture a chunk of their customers’ tax refunds. This might be convenient for some, but it is very costly.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

I was wrongly charged sales tax for an online purchase. How do I get a refund?

Q. I live in New Jersey and I was recently charged sales tax from an online merchant for tax-exempt items like clothing. I reached out to the merchant for a refund and was basically told that the vendor they use forces them to charge the tax. They are not interested in providing me with a refund even though I’ve sent them the guidelines that say otherwise. Is there a formal process I can follow to ensure I receive a refund?
LIVINGSTON, NJ
FingerLakes1.com

IRS tax form question that you cannot leave blank

The IRS has warned about a question that all taxpayers must answer when submitting returns. Experts say you shouldn’t leave it blank. Social Security: Average checks are only 40% of maximum possible amount. What is the question?. The critical question that shouldn’t be skipped can be found at the...
INCOME TAX
KIX 105.7

A New Missouri Tax App Can Help You Get Gas Money Back

The State of Missouri recently created a fully refundable gas tax. We are fortunate for this, and the fact that our prices are one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in the country. Hope you have been saving your receipts. The State of Missouri is probably hoping you do not keep those receipts, and now a new app can help you.
CELL PHONES
WAFB

Kimberly Palmer: How to put your tax refund to work for you

BATON ROUGE, La. (Associated Press) - If you’re eagerly anticipating a tax refund in the coming weeks, you have good reason to be optimistic: The IRS reports that about 77% of tax returns filed last year generated a refund, and the average refund was $2,815. Even though what can...
BATON ROUGE, LA

