No injuries reported after truck rollover on Highway 105

An unlicensed 15-year-old girl behind the wheel of her mom's car hit a woman crossing the street in Houston's Asiatown on Monday afternoon, police say. The woman, who fell to the street, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Asst. Chief Thomas Hardin of the Houston Police Department who spoke at the scene. The collision happened at the intersection of United and Sovereign drives around 12:25 p.m. The girl was eastbound on United Drive and made a northbound turn onto Sovereign Drive when she hit the woman.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO