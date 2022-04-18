ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Komets gear up for familiar foe in first round

By Glenn Marini
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are set to open a best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday with games one and two being played at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets just bested Wheeling twice over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. The Komets are the no. 2 seed out of the ECHL’s Central Division while the Nailers came in third.

Fort Wayne is 42-15-9 all-time against Wheeling, including a 7-1-2 mark against the Nailers this year in which Wheeling never won at the Coliseum.

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

#2 Fort Wayne Komets (40-25-7) vs. #3 Wheeling Nailers (37-31-4)
Game 1 – Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 2 – Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 3 – Wednesday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 4 – Friday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 5 – Saturday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
Game 6 – Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

WANE 15

South Side tops North Side, Heritage stays perfect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side bested North Side 13-3 in five innings in the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic while Heritage bested Bishop Dwenger 6-2 at the ASH Centre to headline area prep baseball on Wednesday. South Side was led by Saint Francis recruit Perry Stow, who had 5 RBI at the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Owner of Lewis Street Grill facing drug charges after raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of having at least one stash house in Fort Wayne where he stored cocaine, and agents say he admitted to purchasing at least one or two kilograms of the drug per month during the last year. Now, the owner of the Lewis Street Grill is facing federal drug […]
UPI News

Missing wallet was stuck in Indiana stadium seats for 8 months

April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later. Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps blanked by Lugnuts, winning streak snapped

LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 2-0, to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field on Thursday evening, ending a four-game win streak. Lugnuts (4-8) starter Grant Holman pitched through trouble to post six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.The TinCaps had runners in scoring position in five of Holman’s six innings. Twice leadoff hitter Corey […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
