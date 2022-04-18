ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage is no longer ‘a really obnoxious, arrogant, irreverent, mad man’

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage is a changed man since the days...

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
Nic Cage Is Finally Debt Free, But Says That Hollywood And Fans Got It Wrong When They Said He Was ‘Phoning In’ Roles In Movies

Nicolas Cage has to have had one of the most incredible careers in the history of Hollywood. At various points he’s been an Oscar winner and an action hero, but more recently he’s been known as the guy who has made so many movies over the last few years, many of questionable quality, that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. And while Cage admits that, yes, he did it because he needed the money, the money wasn’t all for him, and he rejects the idea that he didn’t care about the movies or his performances.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
