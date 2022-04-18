ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCS Case Study Shows High-Quality, Cost-Effective Care Delivered Through the Oncology Care Model

The shift to a value-based care platform through the Oncology Care Model was shown to stimulate a cost-effective, value-based platform for care delivery for FCS patients. The shift to a value-based care...

Quality costs more. Very few aged care facilities deliver high quality care while also making a profit

You don’t have to look to far to find examples of poor quality residential aged care. Most recently, residents have too often been un-vaccinated, frightened, isolated, and have died alone in aged care facilities during the pandemic. It’s tempting to see poor quality as simply the result of extreme circumstances or bad actors behaving incompetently or unscrupulously. But these problems existed well before COVID. As the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety found, they’re built into the system. Unlike other sectors, such as disability and mental health, Australia doesn’t have a clearly defined, rights-based framework of outcomes for older...
New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
New report shows quality of nursing home care spiked during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows the quality of care afforded to residents of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic spiked significantly. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says it released a new report on Thursday, March 26, which details data on the quality of care in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
LETTER: Study shows effectiveness of vaccine

Since 2020, our society has been affected by a virus known as COVID-19. This has caused a USA death toll of nearly a million according to the CDC. Recently, a vaccine has been released, but due to hesitancy Illinois currently has a vaccination rate of only 60.5%. The COVID vaccine is a safe and efficient way to protect ourselves from the virus. This is the most important step to helping end this pandemic.
Real-world increase in biomarker testing in lung cancer patients, registry study reveals

More than half of patients diagnosed with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergo biomarker testing, and this figure has increased over the last five years, reveal real-world data from a Spanish national registry study reported at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC), 30 March-2 April 2022. The results of this study illustrate the value of registry data for improving lung cancer care.
Noncancerous chest CT features for predicting survival in stage I lung cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), noncancerous imaging markers on chest CT performed before stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) improve survival prediction, compared with clinical features alone. "In patients undergoing SBRT for stage I lung cancer," explained corresponding author and 2019 ARRS Scholar Florian J. Fintelmann, "higher coronary...
How partnerships improve VA quality of care, train health care professionals

More than 75 years ago as the Department of Veterans Affairs prepared to welcome home more than 100,000 veteran patients from World War II, VA hospitals and medical schools across the country developed an unprecedented plan to partner together. The plan had three goals — to recruit doctors for VA, train the country’s next generation of health professionals, and provide world-class care for our nation’s veterans. The decision would have a lasting mark on our health care system.
Modern Age of Alzheimer’s Research on Display at 2022 International Conference

Last week, at the 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, researchers from organizations around the world presented the latest data from clinical trials, study milestones and therapeutic breakthroughs. The conference offered a look at cutting-edge efforts to combat these debilitating diseases and what the research means for people affected by them.
Accessible care model more effective than usual care in curing hepatitis C in people who inject drugs

A study by CUNY SPH researchers, in close partnership with colleagues from Weill Cornell Medicine and NYU School of Medicine, suggests that treating people who inject drugs for hepatitis C infection using the accessible care model, which is characterized by low-threshold, nonstigmatizing care co-located in a syringe service program, is more effective than the usual care model, in which patients are referred to local clinicians.
Safer mass production of endocrine cells for stem cell-derived therapy for diabetes

The transplantation of islet-like endocrine cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells, such as ES cells and iPS cells, is expected to be a curative treatment for diabetes. Producing the islet-like endocrine cells artificially causes contamination of non-endocrine cells, and keeping the contamination minimal is inevitable when a large amount of cells are produced for cell transplantation. However, because the non-endocrine cells are very rare and form small populations, it has been difficult to characterize them.
Cytokine Factory Destroys 100% of Intraperitoneal Tumors in Early Studies

An immuno-therapeutic platform technology – essentially a cytokine factory – that eradicates 100% of intraperitoneal tumors has been developed by researchers at Rice University and licensed exclusively to Avenge Bio, Inc. It appears to have the potential to dramatically improve prognosis for ovarian cancer patients. There is a...
Changes in blood Krebs von den Lungen-6 predict the mortality of patients with acute exacerbation of interstitial lung disease

Acute exacerbation (AE) significantly affects the prognosis of patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD). This study aimed to investigate the best prognostic biomarker for patients with AE-ILD. Clinical data obtained during hospitalization were retrospectively analyzed for 96 patients with AE-ILD at three tertiary hospitals. The mean age of all subjects was 70.1Â years; the percentage of males was 66.7%. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis accounted for 60.4% of the cases. During follow-up (median: 88Â days), in-hospital mortality was 24%. Non-survivors had higher lactate dehydrogenase and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, lower ratio of partial pressure of oxygen to the fraction of inspiratory oxygen (P/F ratio), and higher relative change in Krebs von den Lungen-6 (KL-6) levels over 1Â week after hospitalization than survivors. In multivariable analysis adjusted by age, the 1-week change in KL-6-along with baseline P/F ratio and CRP levels-was an independent prognostic factor for in-hospital mortality (odds ratio 1.094, P"‰="‰0.025). Patients with remarkable increase in KL-6 (â‰¥"‰10%) showed significantly worse survival (in-hospital mortality: 63.2 vs. 6.1%) than those without. In addition to baseline CRP and P/F ratio, the relative changes in KL-6 over 1Â week after hospitalization might be useful for predicting in-hospital mortality in patients with AE-ILD.
Researchers help develop rapid, reliable vitamin D test

A McMaster researcher is part of a team that has developed a more efficient way to screen for vitamin D deficiency that could become a tool in the fight against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Studies show vitamin D is an important pro-hormone with a powerful impact on immune function...
Real-world economic evaluation of prospective rapid whole-genome sequencing compared to a matched retrospective cohort of critically ill pediatric patients in the United States

There is an increasing demand for supporting the adoption of rapid whole-genome sequencing (rWGS) by demonstrating its real-world value. We aimed to assess the cost-effectiveness of rWGS in critically ill pediatric patients with diseases of unknown cause. Data were collected prospectively of patients admitted to the Nicklaus Children's Hospital's intensive care units from March 2018 to September 2020, with rWGS (N"‰="‰65). Comparative data were collected in a matched retrospective cohort with standard diagnostic genetic testing. We determined total costs, diagnostic yield (DY), and incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) adjusted for selection bias and right censoring. Sensitivity analyses explored the robustness of ICER through bootstrapping. rWGS resulted in a diagnosis in 39.8% while standard testing in 13.5% (p"‰="‰0.026). rWGS resulted in a mean saving per person of $100,440 (SE"‰="‰26,497, p"‰<"‰0.001) and a total of $6.53"‰M for 65 patients. rWGS in critically ill pediatric patients is cost-effective, cost-saving, shortens diagnostic odyssey, and triples the DY of traditional approaches.
