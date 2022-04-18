ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, TX

DPS Trooper who was injured by mass shooting suspect near Iola last year honored with Purple Heart

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 3 days ago

A local Texas Department of Public Safety Officer was one of nine to be presented an award at the April Public Safety Commission Meeting. Texas DPS said in a release that they honored Trooper Juan Rojas...

navasotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Suspect Shot, Killed In Trooper-Involved Pontotoc County Shooting

A suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Pontotoc County Saturday evening after a domestic disturbance escalated to a shooting, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The OHP says that the Ada Police Department (APD) responded to the disturbance at an apartment complex in the city on Saturday....
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KBTX.com

Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday on a neighborhood street. The victim is Cleophus Webster, 48, according to a news release. Another man involved went to the Hearne Police Department after the shooting and has...
HEARNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iola, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, TX
City
Iola, TX
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests probationary police officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced today that a probationary police officer has been arrested. The arrest happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Jake Salas has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.  According to a news release, Salas is said to have provided information to a suspect who was being sought by MPD for arrest. […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Purple Heart#Texas Dps#Kent Moore Cabinets
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy