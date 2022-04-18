ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-year-old girl and mother struck by SUV in Worcester

By Susannah Sudborough
The child is in critical condition.

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and her mother were struck by an SUV in Worcester Monday morning, according to Worcester police.

Police were dispatched to the area of 91 Stafford St. for a report of a pedestrian that had been hit by a car.

When police arrived, firefighters were already providing medical assistance a 5-year-old girl who’d been struck and was unconscious. Police said the child’s mother had also been hit and was conscious but unable to move.

The girl is hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Her mother is also hospitalized and being treated for serious injuries, they said.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the mother and daughter were crossing Stafford Street when they were hit by an SUV. The driver stopped and witnesses helped the victims until first responders arrived, police said.

