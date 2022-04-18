Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Netgear and More

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street to open higher after back-to-back Dow gains. U.S. stock futures rose Thursday, with the Nasdaq set to join the rally, ahead of an afternoon panel discussion including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. First-quarter earnings reports drove premarket moves, with Tesla soaring 7% after better-than-expected results and American and United surging 11.5% and 8.5%, respectively, after the airlines forecast profits ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% on Wednesday for a second straight day of gains. The S&P 500 dipped but basically ended flat. The Nasdaq lost 1.2% as Netflix cratered 35% on subscriber concerns. The streaming giant fell another 1.5% in Thursday's premarket.

