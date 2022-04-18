ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Netgear and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the stocks making headlines after the bell. Twitter — Shares of the tech company rose about 1% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global was considering participating in a takeover bid for Twitter. Apollo could potentially assist Elon Musk or another bidder...

Person
Elon Musk
