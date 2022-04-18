ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Ritchie County man arrested after grabbing teen around the neck

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

AUBURN, W.Va. — A man has been arrested in Ritchie County after he allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old boy around the neck and threw him from a porch.

On April 12, troopers with the Ritchie County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a domestic incident taking place at a residence on Auburn Road in Auburn, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobby Shamblin

The caller said that Bobby Shamblin, 23, of Auburn was choking a 15-year-old boy outside of a residence. When troopers arrived, Shamblin said that “he had a verbal altercation” with the teen, troopers said.

Shamblin told troopers that the juvenile had left the residence after the incident, according to the complaint.

Troopers later received a call that the juvenile had been found at a residence in Pennsboro, and when troopers arrived at the residence, they saw that the boy had “swollen black eye, as well as bruising and scratches around his throat area,” troopers said.

The victim told troopers that he had a verbal altercation with a woman at the home on Auburn Road about “her abuse of drugs.” The juvenile had seen “a ‘glass bubble’ sitting on the dresser” in the woman’s room, and the woman had screamed at him and “grabbed his right wrist, dragging him into the bedroom.”

In response, Shamblin had then “pinned him down against the bed and began choking him,” troopers said.

When the juvenile attempted to leave the residence, Shamblin “pressed him against the front door by his throat” and “struck him in the left eye with his fist.” When the juvenile attempted once more to leave, Shamblin “crawled out the front window of the residence and pinned the juvenile against the porch railing,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Shamblin “punch[ed] him in the arm, attempting to drag him back into the residence,” and when Shamblin was told to let the victim go, he “picked him up and threw him down the steps of the porch,” troopers said.

Shamblin has been charged with child neglect resulting in injuries. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $12,000 bond.

