ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Annuities 101

By SmartAsset Staff
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaWYv_0fCrL42V00

An “annuity” is one of those seemingly familiar terms that many of us assume we understand until we try to describe it.


An “annuity” is one of those seemingly familiar terms that many of us assume we understand until we try to describe it. “Oh, sure, an annuity...that’s when, once a year, you, well...”

We’re here to help.

A financial advisor can help you determine whether an annuity is right for your financial needs. Find a trusted fiduciary advisor today.


In the world of investments, an annuity is a financial tool that comes in the form of a contract with an insurance company.


The contract is an agreement between you and the insurer in which you agree to make either a series of payments, or pay a lump sum, in exchange for a guaranteed flow of payments. Those payments can either begin immediately or at a future date (called a “deferred annuity.”)


Annuities come in three basic varieties: fixed, variable, and indexed:

  • A fixed annuity guarantees the total amount paid out. Upon signing up, you’ll know precisely how much you’ll profit.
  • A variable annuity bases its proceeds on the returns of a mutual fund, which could give you higher returns, but also comes with higher risk.
  • Sitting somewhere in between sits an indexed annuity, which guarantees part of your payout, while opening another portion up to that timeless combination of risk and reward.


Talk taxes (and other considerations) with a pro.

Like most financial tools, annuities come with unique tax considerations. The bottom line: Yes, an annuity's gains are taxable. But getting strategic about how you structure your payouts could go a long way toward minimizing taxes and maximizing returns. Your best bet? Talk to a pro. A licensed financial advisor will be able to walk you through the many options and pitfalls, and help you select the type of annuity that’s right for you.


Not sure where to look? You’re in good company -- many independent investors have questions about how to find qualified financial advisors in their area . Use our free tool and get matched with 3 advisors in just a few minutes .

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/ RomoloTavani

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Annuities#Annuity#Mutual Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security payment schedule- When will I get $1,657?

Social Security payments will be made available to millions of Americans shortly. The date you’ll receive it depends on your birthday. Millions of Americans will be receiving Social Security checks, but not at the same time. Distribution dates depend on your birthday. Read more about it here. If your...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

11K+
Followers
738
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy