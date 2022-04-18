Annuities 101

An “annuity” is one of those seemingly familiar terms that many of us assume we understand until we try to describe it.



An “annuity” is one of those seemingly familiar terms that many of us assume we understand until we try to describe it. “Oh, sure, an annuity...that’s when, once a year, you, well...”

In the world of investments, an annuity is a financial tool that comes in the form of a contract with an insurance company.



The contract is an agreement between you and the insurer in which you agree to make either a series of payments, or pay a lump sum, in exchange for a guaranteed flow of payments. Those payments can either begin immediately or at a future date (called a “deferred annuity.”)



Annuities come in three basic varieties: fixed, variable, and indexed:

A fixed annuity guarantees the total amount paid out. Upon signing up, you’ll know precisely how much you’ll profit.

A variable annuity bases its proceeds on the returns of a mutual fund, which could give you higher returns, but also comes with higher risk.

Sitting somewhere in between sits an indexed annuity, which guarantees part of your payout, while opening another portion up to that timeless combination of risk and reward.



Like most financial tools, annuities come with unique tax considerations. The bottom line: Yes, an annuity's gains are taxable. But getting strategic about how you structure your payouts could go a long way toward minimizing taxes and maximizing returns. Your best bet? Talk to a pro. A licensed financial advisor will be able to walk you through the many options and pitfalls, and help you select the type of annuity that’s right for you.



