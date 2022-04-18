ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

By Angel Colquitt
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3Zx1_0fCrKuWJ00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The time has come to reckon with the number of eggs you boiled for the holiday. Before you throw them out though, why not make something with them instead?

Here are some recipes to try out that utilize those boiled eggs.

Up close and personal with a few Savannah Chess professionals

Sliced Egg sandwich

This is the easiest recipe of all. From the website for the Egg Farmers of Canada, this recipe uses only five ingredients and takes less than five minutes to put together when you’ve already got your eggs boiled. You’ll love how simple it is and so will your kids.

The link for this recipe can be found here. This recipe yields one serving but once you have the ingredients out you can make plenty of sandwiches without a problem.

Egg salad

This recipe is also very simple and it is easily customizable. You can eat it by itself or add bacon, olives or any number of things to make it your own.

Hundreds show up to see two sea turtles released on Jekyll Island

Written by Holly Nilsson at “Spend with Pennies,” this recipe takes around 10 minutes to make if you already have your eggs at the ready. It makes a total of four servings and can be made into a sandwich or eaten by the bowl. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Breakfast Charcuterie Board

You don’t have to know how to pronounce “charcuterie” to love these fun boards. This recipe from “Noshing with the Nolands” shows exactly how to make a charcuterie board that you and the family can enjoy. The best part? You can use as many of those leftover Easter eggs as you want. It’s completely customizable.

This recipe can take as little as 20 minutes to put together, though it may take more time if you’re trying to make everything from scratch. You can find a link to the recipe with all of it’s great tips for charcuterie board arrangement through the link here.

Red Wine Pickled Vinegar Eggs

This recipe may be best enjoyed with a bowl of ramen, but you can also eat it on its own if you so desire. From the blog “Sweet Savant,” this recipe takes a lot longer than the others but is also very simple. It uses only seven ingredients and most of the time is spent pickling the eggs in the fridge.

Remembering Savannah’s youngest warrior, Hallie Grace

This recipe takes around an hour to put together and then must cool in the fridge overnight. It can stay in the fridge for up to a week. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Portuguese Pizza

This recipe from “Olivia’s Cuisine” takes only ten minutes and is the perfect option to turn your leftover easter eggs into a meal. This pizza has ham, onions, eggs and olives along with other ingredients all piled together to make an interesting treat. This is definitely an option for those who want to make something with their kids.

This recipe makes one pizza but can easily be doubled or tripled to make several. You can find more information about the recipe by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Police say Waukee couple overdosed on heroin with infant in vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police. “It’s scary but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek. The lengths police say that Waukee couple Jake Stratton […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Blowing snow blamed for fatal crash Monday in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a driver was killed after she lost control on a slushy portion of a rural highway on Monday. It happened at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa 39, just south of Odebolt. According to an online crash report, 54-year-old Jan Gentry of Shawnee, Kansas lost control of her […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
Mashed

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
Parade

This Crock Pot Apricot Dijon Spiral Ham Makes the Best Easter Leftovers

This Crock Pot Spiral Ham recipe is my family‘s most requested ham recipe for Easter. This easy slow cooker supper calls for a 3- ingredient glaze that creates a juicy, tender, super moist ham like no other. The apricot dijon glaze is very simple to make and it gives the ham a sweet and salty flavor that’s over-the-top mouthwatering. It’s definitely a Crock Pot ham will have your dinner guests coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths).
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

EASTER EGG BLONDIES

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Easter Egg Blondies from Cooking with Carlee! Our other featured recipes include: Sausage Lasagna Rollups from Grandma Honey's House, Ground Pork Stir Fry from Dance Around the Kitchen and Mandy is sharing her delicious recipe for Chicken and Noodles!
THEATER & DANCE
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eggs#Egg Sandwich#Food Drink#Wsav#The Egg Farmers Of Canada
FOX 43

Here's what to do when you see spotted lanternfly eggs

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — It's that time of year when you may see something strange that resembles white spots on your car. "About 2 weeks ago, I had noticed the spots on my car and I really hadn't thought much about it," said Christy Obetz, a Loganville resident. Obetz initially...
LOGANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHO 13

Crash report: Iowa 18-year-old dies after being hit by SUV

DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
DANVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Flash Flood Warnings are in place across central Iowa as rain pours down

IOWA — Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for several central Iowa counties after heavy rain poured down this morning. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for SE Carroll, southern Greene, and northern Guthrie counties until 11:30 AM. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Boone, northern Dallas, southern Story, and northern […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Local veteran searching for stolen vest

URBANDALE, Iowa – Ron Tischer served his country and is now hoping a thief will honor that service.  Earlier this week, someone broke into the local veteran’s unlocked truck that was parked on 74th Street. “I opened up my truck and sat in and went to start it like normal,” Tischer recalls, “and that’s when […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy