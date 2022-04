April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said. The storm showered many parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday and officials said the rain had accumulated on the roof of a Target store in Alhambra, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

