San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr says it's 'shocking' Jordan Poole not among NBA MIP finalists

By Alex Espinoza
 20 hours ago

When the NBA announced the three-man lists for award finalists for the 2021-22 regular season, no Warriors made the cut.

While Steve Kerr understands that Draymond Green was left off the Defensive Player of the Year shortlist after appearing in just 46 of 82 games, the Warriors coach didn’t have the same reaction upon hearing Jordan Poole wasn’t among the Most Improved Player finalists.

“That’s shocking to me, I didn’t know that,” Kerr told reporters Monday morning.

Three All-Stars are up for the award, including overwhelming favorite Ja Morant, along with Dejounte Murray and Darius Garland.

“Obviously, all worthy candidates,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan should be in there. But don’t give that question of, ‘Oh, if he’s in, who would you take out?’ Because I’m not answering that.”

While Poole made a huge leap in his third year, he didn’t play in the All-Star Game in Cleveland like the trio of MIP finalists. Perhaps his surge came too late in the eyes of voters, as Poole averaged a scoring 25.4 points and 4.2 made 3-pointers over the final 20 games of the regular season.

The Milwaukee guys are tough. Poole’s 76 games played were second-most on the team behind Kevon Looney (82). That came up huge in a season when Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry all missed significant time.

“I know how much we value Jordan,” Kerr said. “He has been a rock for us all year. So many injuries to key guys, but he and Loon have probably been the consistent every night players on our roster. Obviously, very different players. You just have to rely on stability in this league and Jordan has become a stabilizer. He’s become someone we can count on for scoring and shot creation every night. The encouraging thing the other night in Game was his defense was really much improved. He really followed the game plan and was disciplined. That’s his next step, is to do that consistently. We’re lucky to have JP. He’s been phenomenal.”

Following Poole’s 30-point playoff debut , Thompson told reporters, “If he doesn't get Most Improved (Player Award) this year, it doesn't make any sense.”

While postseason play doesn’t count toward the award, the 22-year-old is proving this could just be the beginning.

“I think Jordan feels pretty valued in our organization,” Kerr said. “I don’t think I have to say anything. I’m sure his teammates are telling him that he got the short end of the stick on that one. There are bigger fish to fry and he’s all in on winning. He understands that’s the main thing. But it would be nice for him to be honored.”

Morant increased his scoring to 27.4 points per game this season, up from 19.1 in 2020-21. He also improved his rebounding (5.7 per game from 4.0), field goal percentage (49.3 from 44.9) and 3-point shooting (34.4 from 34.4), though his assists dipped slightly year-over-year (6.7 from 7.4). Injuries limited Morant to 57 games, but he’s a key reason why the squad finished 56-26 as the West’s No. 2 seed.

Murray, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, and Garland, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, each made their first All-Star teams this season. At this rate, there’s a very good chance Poole could be representing the Warriors at Salt Lake City in February 2023.

