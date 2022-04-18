ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Discovering What's Needed for the Next Generation of Leaders

By Heinz Kaegi
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT3xO_0fCrKhI600

Our society is grappling with a sea of challenges. Visionary companies have to develop solutions for the challenges of ever-changing consumer demand. Some employees, for instance, have a personal goal that contradicts the company vision, which leads to poor motivation in the workplace. Alternately, but equally difficult, businesses have now embraced the work-from-home model or hybrid environments, challenging the traditional way of managing organizations. The best way for the next generation of leaders to overcome the challenge of old changes and new ones alike is to learn how to lead from the future.

The irreplaceable role of leaders

Each leader is energized by characteristics and personal motivations that are unique to them. You may have a leader in your company who is patient with people, which is a good thing. You may also have a leader who doesn’t place anything above his family, which is equally important.

Yet, leaders are people and face unique challenges. The recent DDI Global Leadership Forecast reports that leaders are experiencing burnout at alarming rates. The study, which examined 15,000 leaders and 2,102 professionals, revealed that 44% of leaders feel used-up in and are planning to change to more visionary companies as a way of re-energizing.

The DDI report also shows that there is a gap in quality leadership. The future of work is upon us, and most leaders and executives feel unprepared for the changes. Still, for visionary companies to go through these changes and come out successful, they need quality leaders.

Related: Why Messy Leaders are the Future

What’s needed for the next generation of leaders

The next generation of leaders needs to be authentic. Such leaders are honest with themselves and aware of their unconscious competencies and incompetencies alike. To be authentic and credible leaders, they need to lead from the heart.

Mindfulness is another aspect that’s vital for the next generation of leaders. This aspect energizes you to focus on the only three things one can change in life: your thinking, movement, and nutrition. And, nutrition and movement are dependent upon your thinking. Mindfulness contributes to 80% of your outcomes. When you have a personal mindset that understands that all things are possible, you’ll be able to tackle changes with more powerful, intrinsic motivation.

The next generation of leaders also needs to prioritize actions that bring about sustainability. Sustainability calls for self-awareness, being aware of one’s strengths and weaknesses, and feeling the power of purpose.

Lastly, the next generation of leaders needs to lead from the future. This calls for developing a personal mission, as well as the vision, mission and leadership model for your organization. Having a sense of foresight is critical for success. To develop this foresight, the next generation of leaders needs to cultivate the right attitude among management and team members. This gives meaning to the mission and allows for a holistic use of resources to apply toward sustainable value creation.

The present challenges require heart-work more than hard work. If we are to leave behind a legacy, we must achieve clarity in our way of leadership.

Related: The Future of Leadership is Empathy—And Companies Are Better for It

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

4 Types of Emotionally Unavailable Partners

It is often difficult to spot whether someone is emotionally unavailable. You may feel dissatisfied without knowing why. There are four types of emotionally unavailable partners: The Jester, The Teacher, The Counselor, and The Fixer. Without attacking or adopting a demanding stance, communicate your needs and wants to your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Eye On Annapolis

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid in Job Interviews

So you have finally ended your long and tedious process of surfing employment websites and looking for that perfect job at various Maryland job fairs, and here it is – your long-awaited interview invitation. No matter what it is, a face-to-face conversation with a recruiter or a group stage with five more people competing with you, you will always have higher chances to get an offer if you know how to behave well.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Ddi
StaceyNHerrera

Unmet expectations can cause irreparable damage in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The last few years of my marriage were hard. Neither of us was happy, but we weren’t miserable either. Each of us enjoyed the company of the other, but getting along was never the problem. Expectations were the cause of our demise. More accurately, it was the unmet expectations that neither of us could get past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

How to Shift Your Thinking to Create a Thriving Organization

As leaders, we can get caught up in the daily stressors and problems that come with being in charge. The impact of having a continuous loop of stressors can feel untenable and overwhelming, especially if you don't have a framework to help you effectively deal with the ongoing demands. To better understand how leaders can shift their thinking to lead with ease and create a healthier and thriving organization, I spoke to my friend Susie Moore.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy