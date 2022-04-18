ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nedwick: 'All we truly know is that the ship has sunk'

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPJT7_0fCrKbzk00

The Russian missile cruiser has sunk. Ukrainian officials have claimed that a missile struck the ship's magazine and caused catastrophic damage that led to the ship sinking. Russia claims that a fire aboard the ship spread to the ship's magazine and caused it to detonate. Thomas Nedwick of The Warzone says there is much that we do not know about the events that lead to the sinking of the ship.

"Russian warships have a long history of fires, so I wouldn’t rule that out. However, looking at the damage a missile strike is a possibility," said Nedwick.

Nedwick pointed out that though the ship was aging, it was still the best ship in Russia's Black Sea fleet. He also shared that this was the ship that lead the bombardment of Snake Island at the outset of the war. Its sinking is a huge morale boost to the Ukrainians. However, Nedwick does not believe that the loss of the Moskva will have much of an effect on Russia's ability to prosecute the war against Ukraine. You can hear more details about the sinking by listening to the podcast or the audio above.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Snake Island#Russian#Warzone#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
524
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy