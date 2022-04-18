Nedwick: 'All we truly know is that the ship has sunk'

The Russian missile cruiser has sunk. Ukrainian officials have claimed that a missile struck the ship's magazine and caused catastrophic damage that led to the ship sinking. Russia claims that a fire aboard the ship spread to the ship's magazine and caused it to detonate. Thomas Nedwick of The Warzone says there is much that we do not know about the events that lead to the sinking of the ship.

"Russian warships have a long history of fires, so I wouldn’t rule that out. However, looking at the damage a missile strike is a possibility," said Nedwick.

Nedwick pointed out that though the ship was aging, it was still the best ship in Russia's Black Sea fleet. He also shared that this was the ship that lead the bombardment of Snake Island at the outset of the war. Its sinking is a huge morale boost to the Ukrainians. However, Nedwick does not believe that the loss of the Moskva will have much of an effect on Russia's ability to prosecute the war against Ukraine. You can hear more details about the sinking by listening to the podcast or the audio above.