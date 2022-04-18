ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfair, WA

74-year-old man killed in Belfair crash on Highway 3

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcGoE_0fCrKPLu00

A 74-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Highway 3 in Belfair when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle on the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

William N. Cundiff of Belfair was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which closed the highway for two hours and 15 minutes.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. when Cundiff, driving a 2003 Mercedes C sedan traveling west on Cokelet Lane, passed through the stop sign and onto the highway, authorities said.

He was struck by a 17-year-old male from Tahuya driving a Ford Ranger north on Highway 3, according to a statement from the State Patrol.

The teen was injured in the crash and drove himself to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment. The teen was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, according to the State Patrol.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said investigators did not know why Cundiff did not stop.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tahuya, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Belfair, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 3#Traffic Accident#Mercedes C#Ford#The State Patrol
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in collision on westbound I-90 near Issaquah

A woman was killed after a collision with a Washington State Department of Transportation work trailer on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 8:45 a.m. on April 15, a woman driver drifted onto the shoulder on westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah and struck a WSDOT work trailer.
ISSAQUAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

2K+
Followers
863
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy