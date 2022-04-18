ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

WRDW-TV
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent uptick in violent crime has left a string of...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Credit agencies removing some medical debt

Equipment stolen from volunteer search and rescue team while visiting Atlanta. A volunteer search and rescue diving team say the equipment they use to help police was stolen while they were checking out the Georgia Aquarium. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gas prices in Georgia appear to be showing signs of...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 18

A recent uptick in violent crime has left a string of deaths and injuries across the two-state and here at home. We have the latest on the investigations. Plus, new legislation signed in Georgia could help support veterans and their families. Here are your top headlines.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
NBC San Diego

How to Stop Surprise Medical Bills and Helping With Debt

No one likes surprises, especially when it’s a medical bill totaling hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Unsuspecting consumers have complained about them for years, and now there’s a federal law that should help. But, as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important exceptions that you need to know...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Father's Hospital Bills

Research shows that over 40% of American households have children underneath their roofs. With that said, a portion of those children will grow up estranged from a biological parent, whether it was due to divorce, conflict of some sort, or the parent willingly choosing to walk out of the child's life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
THV11

Explaining changes to medical debt and your credit

ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under. But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind. "A lot of...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Loving their neighbors – one paid medical debt at a time

LINCOLN - The head man at First-Plymouth Congregational Church is wearing sneakers and jeans for the 11:59 service – a laid-back and come-as-you-are worship. A breeze blows through the open doors into the high-ceilinged sanctuary of the grand old church, surrounded by stately two-story homes, humble bungalows and boxy slip-in apartments in one of Lincoln’s most economically diverse neighborhoods.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy