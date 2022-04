It seems like everyone's eyes have been on Idaho and especially Boise. When it comes to the housing market Boise has been rising so quickly that the supply has not been able to keep up with the demand. This has been bringing massive and fast paced developments in and skyrocketing home and rental prices. Locals have been priced out as the median salary is not keeping up with the leaping median home price spikes.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO