Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Netgear and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the stocks making headlines after the bell. Twitter — Shares of the tech company rose about 1% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global was considering participating in a takeover bid for Twitter. Apollo could potentially assist Elon Musk or another bidder...

Elon Musk
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: KB Home, Spotify, Nikola and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Darden Restaurants (DRI) – The parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains reported quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the $2.10 consensus estimate, with revenue and comparable-store sales also below analyst forecasts. Darden said the omicron variant significantly impacted guest demand, staffing levels and costs in January, but the environment subsequently improved. Darden fell 1.7% in the premarket.
Benzinga

Why Purple Innovation Stock Is Falling After Hours

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company proposed a $65 million underwritten public offering. The underwriter will have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 15% additional shares of common stock from Purple Innovation. BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.
Benzinga

Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Falling After Hours

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed public offering of $300 million of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Apellis. In addition, Apellis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – American Express rose 1.2% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter. Amex reported a profit of $2.73 per share compared with the $2.44 consensus estimate, helped by increased spending by millennial and Gen-X consumers as well as small and medium-sized businesses.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Nio, Honest Company and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Cannabis stocks – Shares of marijuana producers are extending a Thursday rally in the premarket, following an industry publication's report that the House will vote for a second time next week to legalize cannabis at the federal level. The House passed such a bill in 2020, but the Senate did not follow suit. Tilray (TLRY) surged 14.1% in the premarket, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumped 10.2%, Sundial Growers (SNDL) soared 12% and Canopy Growth (CGC) rallied 9.6%.
Benzinga

Why MEI Pharma Stock Is Plummeting After Hours

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares are plunging in Thursday's after-hours session after the company provided an investor update following a recent meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. During the meeting, the FDA informed MEI Pharma that a randomized trial would now be needed to adequately assess drug...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street to open higher after back-to-back Dow gains. U.S. stock futures rose Thursday, with the Nasdaq set to join the rally, ahead of an afternoon panel discussion including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. First-quarter earnings reports drove premarket moves, with Tesla soaring 7% after better-than-expected results and American and United surging 11.5% and 8.5%, respectively, after the airlines forecast profits ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% on Wednesday for a second straight day of gains. The S&P 500 dipped but basically ended flat. The Nasdaq lost 1.2% as Netflix cratered 35% on subscriber concerns. The streaming giant fell another 1.5% in Thursday's premarket.
Benzinga

Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued earnings guidance. Co-Diagnostics reported full year 2021 revenue of $97.89 million, which is up $23.3 million year-over-year. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which was down from earnings of $1.52 per share in 2020.
NBC San Diego

These 12 Manufacturers Can Help Investors Capitalize on the U.S. ‘Industrial Renaissance,' Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named 12 American manufacturers investors should keep an eye on to take advantage of what he calls the country's "industrial renaissance." "If you want companies that make things and sell them at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, look no further than our great American manufacturers," the "Mad Money" host said.
