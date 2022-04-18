Teen killed on Orlando ride too big for seat, operator manually adjusted restraint

(CNN) — Two seats on an Orlando, Florida, amusement park ride, including that of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the ride last month, had been manually adjusted, a forensic engineering firm hired to investigate the incident found.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, presented the firm’s findings during a news update Monday.

The operator of the FreeFall drop tower made manual adjustments to two seats on the ride “presumably, to allow for larger riders, which should not have happened based on the manufacturer’s guidelines,” said Thompson.

“All protocols, procedures and safety measures provided to us by the manufacturer of the ride were followed. Today’s report suggests a full review of the ride’s design, safety, operation, restraint mechanisms and history — which of course we welcome,” Trevor Arnold, an attorney for the ride’s operator, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

“Seat 1’s harness proximity sensor was manually loosened, adjusted and tightened to allow a restraint opening of near 7 inches,” about 4 inches more than the normal opening range for the restraints, according to the report produced by Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis, Inc.

Its engineers went to the site of the accident to investigate in early April.

The opening on the restraint may have grown to as much as 10 inches with force, according to the report.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at speeds of up to 75 mph, according to ICON Park in Orlando, where the incident happened.

Sampson came out of the seat when the magnets engaged to slow the ride during the descent, according to the report written by the Fair Rides division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped,” the report said.

The report named three witnesses, all listed as employees.

There are also questions around whether the teenager may have been too large to be allowed on the ride.

Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, raised that question Friday, telling CNN: “My son was 6’5″, 340. So, he’s a big guy.”

The ride’s Operations & Maintenance Manual, which has been posted online by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, indicates the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms (approximately 287 pounds).

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so – Do not let this person ride,” the manual states.