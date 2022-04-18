Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Netgear and More

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks mixed as Netflix plunge holds back Nasdaq futures. Dow and S&P 500 futures rose slightly Wednesday. But Nasdaq futures dipped as Netflix plunged 27% in the premarket, the morning after reporting a quarterly subscriber loss for the first time in more than a decade. The carnage in Netflix hit other video streaming stocks, with Disney, Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount all set for sharply lower opens. Dow stock IBM rose 2.5% in the premarket after reporting late Tuesday that quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. In regular trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all broke two-session losing streaks. Wall Street's strong rally came despite the 10-year Treasury yield hitting a more than three-year high of 2.94%. The benchmark yield retreated from that level Wednesday.

