Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Netgear and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the stocks making headlines after the bell. Twitter — Shares of the tech company rose about 1% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Apollo Global was considering participating in a takeover bid for Twitter. Apollo could potentially assist Elon Musk or another bidder...

Elon Musk
