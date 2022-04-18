Attorney Pushing Back Against Philadelphia's Mask Mandate Joins Giordano

Why Are We Doing This To Ourselves Again in Philadelphia?

Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing the ridiculous return of the mask mandate in Philadelphia, telling about the ludicrous nature of returning to the economic state we’ve spent so long digging out of, and telling how others throughout the country have received the news. Then, Dom reveals an update on Clarice Schillinger’s campaign over the weekend, telling that the Lieutenant Governor candidate went down to Mar-A-Lago and spent some time with former President Donald Trump. This leads Giordano to some commentary centered on the former President’s endorsements of Pennsylvania candidates, asking listeners who they think Trump will endorse in the gubernatorial primary.

Attorney Thomas King III Files Suit Against Philadelphia’s Mask Mandate

Then, local attorney Thomas King III rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the lawsuit that he and other private individuals filed against the city seeking to overturn Philadelphia’s renewed indoor mask mandate that was scheduled to hit today. The lawsuit filed by King in a Commonwealth Court on Saturday argues that the City lacks the ability to impose such a mandate on the City, accusing city health officials of having usurped the power and authority of Pennsylvania’s Department of Health. King tells what he hopes to accomplish with the lawsuit, and tells about the national response he’s received to the lawsuit so far.

Will Fans Have to Wear Masks at Tonight’s Sixers Game?

In today’s second hour, Giordano leads off by lamenting about the City of Philadelphia’s decision to reverse course on the mask mandate, reinstating the mandate because of a close-to-negligible rise in cases. Giordano and his producer Dan discuss the hypocrisy of these mandates, pontificating whether or not fans will be forced to wear masks during tonight’s NBA playoff game between the 76ers and the visiting Toronto Raptors. Giordano and Dan laugh at how they’ve handled masking in the stadiums in the past, and ask how ticket holders who went to game one without having to wear a mask, even after Philadelphia announced the reversal, will feel now being forced to mask up for the game. Also, Giordano and Dan discuss Elon Musk’s offer to take over Twitter, telling whether they believe this move was purely political or if Elon could make some money off the deal.

Dinesh D’Souza Announces New Documentary ‘2000 Mules,’ Dom Will Appear At Neshaminy Debut

Then, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza returns to the Dom Giordano Program to promote the debut of his upcoming film 2000 Mules , which takes an in-depth investigative look into what happened in the 2020 election. Dom announces that on May 2 nd , he will debut Dinesh’s new film at the AMC Neshaminy 24, with tickets available later today. Dinesh tells Giordano and listeners what they could expect from the new film, with D’Souza taking Giordano through multiple layers of evidence pointing toward questionable actions in the recent election, telling how he and his team was able to uncover this evidence. Also, D’Souza tells Giordano about the usage of cellular triangulation in the investigation, explaining how they were able to find ‘mules’ using phone records. For more information on the film, head to 2000Mules.com, and for tickets to the event, head to 2000Mules.com/theater.

Will Student Loan Forgiveness Backfire On Democrats?

In today’s final hour, Giordano reveals a story about Kensington, telling about a Philadelphia Police Department edict that encourages polices officers to dedicate their time and resources to preventing fires in trash cans and drums. Giordano is annoyed with this, telling how stretched the resources are in the Philadelphia Police Department, and blames progressives for creating an environment in which an edict has to be written to push back against the regularity of illegal fires. Then, Giordano circles back to political commentary, offering his opinion on whether Trump should endorse a gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania, and telling why he thinks relatability will weigh huge during the primary. Also, Giordano spends a good chunk of the hour discussing potential issues that will become cornerstone issues in a general election, asking listeners how much student loan forgiveness they expect from the Biden administration.