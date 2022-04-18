New Details emerge in Columbia mass mall shooting

New information has emerged regarding the mass shooting Saturday at a Columbia mall. On Monday Afternoon, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook held a press conference to unveil new information in the case.

He announced the arrest of a second suspect, 20 year old Marquise Love Robinson of Columbia. The Chief also says 9 additional charges have been filed on Jewayne Price, the suspect that was arrested Saturday.

In addition, arrest warrants have been obtained on a 3rd suspect, 21 year old Amare Sincere-Jamal Smith of Columbia. He has not yet been taken into custody, he faces 9 counts of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Carry.

Holbrook also gave an update on the victims, saying there are now 15 people who were injured, one remained in ICU as of Monday afternoon.