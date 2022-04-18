ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New Details emerge in Columbia mass mall shooting

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z14fI_0fCrHdnP00

New information has emerged regarding the mass shooting Saturday at a Columbia mall. On Monday Afternoon, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook held a press conference to unveil new information in the case.

He announced the arrest of a second suspect, 20 year old Marquise Love Robinson of Columbia. The Chief also says 9 additional charges have been filed on Jewayne Price, the suspect that was arrested Saturday.

In addition, arrest warrants have been obtained on a 3rd suspect, 21 year old Amare Sincere-Jamal Smith of Columbia. He has not yet been taken into custody, he faces 9 counts of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Carry.

Holbrook also gave an update on the victims, saying there are now 15 people who were injured, one remained in ICU as of Monday afternoon.

Comments / 7

Deborah Chambler
3d ago

You wanna play grown ups then expect to do grown up time in prison. There could have been 15 dead victims Long prison terms NOT BOND AND MONITORS..GET IT RIGHT SC

Reply
7
Kris zepp
3d ago

prayers for all the folks and their families involved, harmed and or traumatized by this. I know the families of not only those injured but the families of those shooters are victims as well. Clearly those who did this need prayer too. I believe the adult version of a "time out" could be helpful to them.

Reply
4
SCsingleMOM
3d ago

I live approximately 45 mins from the mall. I hate to say it but this is way to close to home. I 100% agree with you Margaret Mort...why do they even get a bond. My other issue with this is the fact that Rutherford is representing Price. Its not the fact that he is representing him so much as it is I would almost bet he is doing it pro bono...yet I have had 3 of my grandkids in my custody for 6 years, on disability & yet I was denied by SC LEGAL SERVICES for representation. When I questioned WHY I WAS DENIED,I was told & I quote, "We have to many CRIMINAL CASES" to take a family court case!! Really?? So my point is, if I were to go out and shoot someone in self defense, I would get representation. However, because I'm fighting to keep my grands it's not important enough!! Sorry but I honestly hope they all 3 get some serious time!! That ole saying, comitt the crime, do ya time!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
WIS-TV

FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following Saturday’s shooting at the Columbiana Centre and the bonding of Jewayne Price there have been strong reactions from the South Carolina community. His lawyer, State Representative Todd Rutherford said Price has no record. On Monday, April 18, 2022 Price was charged with nine counts...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Police#Attempted Murder#Aggravated Assault#Icu
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Augusta shootings kill 3 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are investigating two fatal shootings in the past two days. The two shootings happened on the heels of another fatal shooting late last week in Augusta and the discovery of a body in Sandersville on Saturday. In January, we spoke with the sheriff’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WCNC

Man arrested after Columbiana Centre shooting granted bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man arrested after a mass shooting at the Columbiana Mall has been granted bond following a hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. A judge announced that 22-year-old Jewayne Price would be granted a surety bond of $25,000 and be required...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in North Charleston. Officers responded to N. Romney St. around 12:15 a.m. to reports of a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was taken to MUSC and is being treated for serious injuries, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder. Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County. Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state […]
COLUMBIA, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
975
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy