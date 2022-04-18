ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Men Injured In Stanislaus County Stabbing; Ceres Man Arrested

 1 day ago

EMPIRE (CBS13) — A suspect is under arrest after two men were stabbed in Empire over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 5200 block of South Avenue late Sunday morning to investigate. At the scene, two stabbing victims were found.

Both victims reportedly had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say, and have undergone surgery.

Deputies have arrested 26-year-old Ceres resident Ricardo Rivera in connection to the stabbing. He’s facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and has been booked into jail on $50,000 bail.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but detectives say all people were previously acquainted.

