Toro will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and will bat eighth Tuesday against Texas. Toro has been the main beneficiary of Mitch Haniger's (illness) recent move to the COVID-19 injured list. He'll pick up his third start in a row after Haniger tested positive for the virus Saturday. Expect Toro to return to his normal utility role as soon as Haniger clears MLB's testing protocols.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO