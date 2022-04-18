ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year prison term for William Hodge in fatal hit-and-run of Jacksonville assistant pastor

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man faces 11 years behind bars for the hit-and-run death of a popular assistant pastor on Crystal Springs Road in 2020, according to court records.

William Brandon Hodge entered a guilty plea on April 7 on the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, then was sentenced Friday to the state prison term, according to court records.

The prison term will be followed by four years of probation.

Deadly year in Jacksonville: Record deaths on Jacksonville roads as sheriff asks that drivers be alert and patient

JU soccer player remembered after fatal crash: Freshman player called a 'rock star,' remembered for tenacity, exuberant personality

First responders found 51-year-old Lindsay O'Neil Brown of New Life Evangelistic Center alive on the side of the road about 7 a.m. Sept. 16 near Hammond Boulevard, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His wife said he had gone for a morning run but never made it back home, MAD DADS Jacksonville stated on its Facebook site at the time.

Hodge turned himself over to police on March 19, 2021, two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued when it was learned he had confided in someone that he had killed a pastor after dozing off at the wheel, his arrest report said.

Hodge was a victim himself in early 2012 when the then-16 year old was shot in the head with a shotgun by a friend, police said. He recovered, but friend Tyler Woody Willis, then 18, pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter almost two months after the shooting.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

