Brigit Clary promoted to Richland Police Chief from interim status

RICHLAND, Wash. — After serving as Police Chief in an interim capacity since late January, Brigit Clary has been appointed as the permanent leader of the Richland Police Department.

Now that her full-time appointment has been made, Clary becomes the eleventh Police Chief and the first woman to lead the Richland Police Department. She has filled the role since her predecessor, John Bruce, resigned toward the end of January 2022.

“I am proud to accept the role as Police Chief for Richland and I want to thank Jon [Amundson] for the trust placed in me. I look forward to meeting more residents in Richland and identifying additional opportunities for RPD staff to engage with our citizens,” Chief Clary said. “I love what I do and despite the challenges in our industry, I hope to encourage others to join our mission of partnering with and protecting our community.”

Since joining the Richland Police Department in 2017, Clary quickly skyrocketed up the ranks from officer to Sergeant, then Lieutenant, then Captain, and now to Chief. With more than 24 years of professional experience in the field, Clary has a law enforcement background from time in Ellensburg, the Port of Seattle, and Federal Way.

The appointment was finalized by City Manager Jon Amundson, who lauded Clary’s performance during her time holding the position on an interim basis.

“I have been very pleased with Brigit’s leadership and guidance in the handling of recent high profile events in our community,” Amundson said. “She has the respect of staff, the Police Guild, and the community, and I’m excited to have her continue in this role long-term.”

Clary holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University. She will now lead a department with more than 120 staff members.

