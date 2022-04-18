ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Brigit Clary promoted to Richland Police Chief from interim status

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nf24_0fCrH8iF00

RICHLAND, Wash. — After serving as Police Chief in an interim capacity since late January, Brigit Clary has been appointed as the permanent leader of the Richland Police Department.

Now that her full-time appointment has been made, Clary becomes the eleventh Police Chief and the first woman to lead the Richland Police Department. She has filled the role since her predecessor, John Bruce, resigned toward the end of January 2022.

“I am proud to accept the role as Police Chief for Richland and I want to thank Jon [Amundson] for the trust placed in me. I look forward to meeting more residents in Richland and identifying additional opportunities for RPD staff to engage with our citizens,” Chief Clary said. “I love what I do and despite the challenges in our industry, I hope to encourage others to join our mission of partnering with and protecting our community.”

Since joining the Richland Police Department in 2017, Clary quickly skyrocketed up the ranks from officer to Sergeant, then Lieutenant, then Captain, and now to Chief. With more than 24 years of professional experience in the field, Clary has a law enforcement background from time in Ellensburg, the Port of Seattle, and Federal Way.

The appointment was finalized by City Manager Jon Amundson, who lauded Clary’s performance during her time holding the position on an interim basis.

“I have been very pleased with Brigit’s leadership and guidance in the handling of recent high profile events in our community,” Amundson said. “She has the respect of staff, the Police Guild, and the community, and I’m excited to have her continue in this role long-term.”

Clary holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University. She will now lead a department with more than 120 staff members.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

After 34 years, this Tri-Cities police chief is calling it quits

Ben Majetich wears his pride on his sleeve. During a Wednesday tour of the city’s new police station, the West Richland police chief makes no hesitation in pointing out every bell and whistle of the 20,500-square-foot facility. It is the “premiere facility of the Northwest,” after all.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Richland, WA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Tsa#Richland Police#Rpd#Federal Way
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police officers seize haul of drugs and guns from a teenager

PASCO, Wash. — What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of illegal drugs and guns that put a teenager behind bars. According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department, officers stopped a male suspect in his vehicle on Saturday and shortly after, noticed evidence of possible drugs and guns inside. They arrested the 17-year-old driver for allegedly driving with a suspended license and a K9 unit was deployed to the scene.
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside Police identified the man they arrested after police said two people were stabbed with scissors

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department (SPD) released additional information after they arrested the man police said stabbed two people in Sunnyside with scissors. In a press release Sunnyside Police identified the suspect they arrested as Juan Carlos Torres. On April 11, 2022, around 10:10 a.m. Sunnyside Police...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KXL

Two Men Convicted In Death Of Washington Teen To Get Out Of Prison Early

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Two of the eight men convicted in connection with the 2002 killing of an 18-year-old girl will get out of prison early. Matthew Durham and Maurice Rivas were originally sentenced to about 26 years for their part in the 2002 murder of Rachel Burkheimer. Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel on Friday ruled the co-defendants’ prison terms be reduced to 22 years. A state Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door for the potential resentencing or release of some convicts. Under the decision, judges must consider the defendant’s age in sentencing. Durham was 17 and Rivas 18 at the time of the killing,
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
East Oregonian

Police arrest three during drug raid at Pendleton home

PENDLETON — The local drug task force and law enforcement raided a Pendleton home Wednesday, April, 20, seizing drugs and making three arrests. Members of the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team with assistance from the Pendleton Police Department and Oregon State Police served a search warrant at 9:23 a.m. at 1417 N.W. Despain Ave., according to a news release from Pendleton police. The home is within 1,000 feet of Pendleton High School.
PENDLETON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Richland mushroom cloud, Franklin County, Ben Franklin Transit and other Herald letters

It seems that every week as I read about the comings and goings in the Tri-Cities that things are going from “stupid is to stupid does.” Today, it’s to lower the budget for the Ben Franklin Transit to cutting gas-powered cars by 2030. Sounds like a lot of seniors are going to starve to death in their home or freeze to death when they tear out the dams. Or die because they can’t see their doctors or have medical services or procedures.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Gunshot victim who was dropped at Kadlec ER identified as Kennewick man, 25

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A death investigation has been upgraded to a homicide investigation as Kennewick police investigators identified the gunshot victim who was dropped off at Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room on Wednesday night. Lt. Jason Kiel confirms that 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez was the man who was dropped off at the ER with a gunshot wound around 5:00 p.m. on April...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘I was shocked:’ Police warn to stay vigilant as vehicle thefts in Tri-Cities increase

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As law enforcement officials see an uptick in car thefts, Kennewick police are warning you to stay vigilant. According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), “vehicle thefts are up 99% in March 2022 compared with March of the previous year. Overall, auto thefts are up 88% year-to-date compared with the same timeframe from last year.”
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy