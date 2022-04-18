ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

By Angel Colquitt
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ8Zb_0fCrGrRc00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The time has come to reckon with the number of eggs you boiled for the holiday. Before you throw them out though, why not make something with them instead?

Here are some recipes to try out that utilize those boiled eggs.

Up close and personal with a few Savannah Chess professionals

Sliced Egg sandwich

This is the easiest recipe of all. From the website for the Egg Farmers of Canada, this recipe uses only five ingredients and takes less than five minutes to put together when you’ve already got your eggs boiled. You’ll love how simple it is and so will your kids.

The link for this recipe can be found here. This recipe yields one serving but once you have the ingredients out you can make plenty of sandwiches without a problem.

Egg salad

This recipe is also very simple and it is easily customizable. You can eat it by itself or add bacon, olives or any number of things to make it your own.

Hundreds show up to see two sea turtles released on Jekyll Island

Written by Holly Nilsson at “Spend with Pennies,” this recipe takes around 10 minutes to make if you already have your eggs at the ready. It makes a total of four servings and can be made into a sandwich or eaten by the bowl. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Breakfast Charcuterie Board

You don’t have to know how to pronounce “charcuterie” to love these fun boards. This recipe from “Noshing with the Nolands” shows exactly how to make a charcuterie board that you and the family can enjoy. The best part? You can use as many of those leftover Easter eggs as you want. It’s completely customizable.

This recipe can take as little as 20 minutes to put together, though it may take more time if you’re trying to make everything from scratch. You can find a link to the recipe with all of it’s great tips for charcuterie board arrangement through the link here.

Red Wine Pickled Vinegar Eggs

This recipe may be best enjoyed with a bowl of ramen, but you can also eat it on its own if you so desire. From the blog “Sweet Savant,” this recipe takes a lot longer than the others but is also very simple. It uses only seven ingredients and most of the time is spent pickling the eggs in the fridge.

Remembering Savannah’s youngest warrior, Hallie Grace

This recipe takes around an hour to put together and then must cool in the fridge overnight. It can stay in the fridge for up to a week. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Portuguese Pizza

This recipe from “Olivia’s Cuisine” takes only ten minutes and is the perfect option to turn your leftover easter eggs into a meal. This pizza has ham, onions, eggs and olives along with other ingredients all piled together to make an interesting treat. This is definitely an option for those who want to make something with their kids.

This recipe makes one pizza but can easily be doubled or tripled to make several. You can find more information about the recipe by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

3 dogs attack child in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) a child was attacked by three aggressive dogs in Far East El Paso County. EPCSO officials say the attack took place Monday, April 18, around 7 a.m. along the 15000 block of Colonia Tierra, just north of the Clint exit on I-10. […]
EL PASO, TX
Mashed

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
Parade

This Crock Pot Apricot Dijon Spiral Ham Makes the Best Easter Leftovers

This Crock Pot Spiral Ham recipe is my family‘s most requested ham recipe for Easter. This easy slow cooker supper calls for a 3- ingredient glaze that creates a juicy, tender, super moist ham like no other. The apricot dijon glaze is very simple to make and it gives the ham a sweet and salty flavor that’s over-the-top mouthwatering. It’s definitely a Crock Pot ham will have your dinner guests coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths).
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 43

Here's what to do when you see spotted lanternfly eggs

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — It's that time of year when you may see something strange that resembles white spots on your car. "About 2 weeks ago, I had noticed the spots on my car and I really hadn't thought much about it," said Christy Obetz, a Loganville resident. Obetz initially...
LOGANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eggs#Egg Sandwich#Food Drink#Wsav#The Egg Farmers Of Canada
KTSM

Report: Pet dog found playing with rabid bat in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in a south Abilene neighborhood are being warned after a dog was found playing with a rabid bat. The bat was found on April 13 in Abilene’s Mesquite Forest neighborhood off Queen Ann’s Lace in the Wylie area of town. City officials say the dog who was playing with the […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC4

Chick-Fil-A to readopt Spicy Chicken Biscuit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The franchise deemed America’s favorite fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-a, is excited to announce that one of their most famous breakfast items will be re-added to their menu as of April 25. This upcoming Monday, over 25 Chick-fil-a locations in the Salt Lake City area will be serving the Spicy Chicken Biscuit. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

Motorcyclist killed was Ft. Bliss Corporal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss officials announced Thursday morning that a motorcyclist killed when he lost control of his bike and was thrown off an overpass was a Corporal at the post. 25-year-old Cpl. Ricardo A. Phillips, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1stArmored Division died in a single motorcycle accident […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

“We Build the Wall:” two plead guilty to wire fraud, money laundering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of the men involved in “We Build the Wall” that built the private border wall in Sunland Park plead guilty Thursday to wire fraud and money laundering. “We Build the Wall” raised over $25 million in donations to build the border barrier. In the indictment it says that Brian […]
KTSM

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans push for stopping execution of Texas mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of El Pasoans gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse to protest the scheduled execution of a Latina Texas mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy