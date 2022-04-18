Autism Awareness Walk to be held at Perry County Courthouse on April 30

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A family-owned business is hosting a spring grand opening event that will support Autism awareness day. The Carannante’s own Tony’s Pizza and Pasta in Bridgeville, and more recently, ‘All About Inflatables by L & N’, a party rental company. They tell us, they were blessed with a son who has autism, and while their business helps bring smiles to kids’ faces, they say they wanted to support other families too.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two local organizations are helping smash the stigma surrounding mental health by helping folks get the help they need. It was all part of a film fest event at the St. Joseph County Public Library on Sunday. There, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana and Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka guided folks to several different mental health-related resources.
We’re hosting a Meet the Candidate Rally and Voters Registration Drive Off the Beautiful Banks of Lake Chicot and would Like for to you to attend. Our Event was created to Allow All Candidates to express His or Her View why they are Best Candidate for the position they are seeking.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family who lost their son to suicide is continuing to do their part to help spread awareness about the often difficult subject to talk about. Tomorrow morning, there will be a suicide awareness walk held at the Calallen Middle School track. Families are being invited to attend the free event and join the conversation.
OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Awareness Month takes place each April, and this year a first-of-its-kind festival is happening in Omaha to mark the occasion. It includes an installation that has already made appearances in major cities around the world. Sean Ahlquist is the creator of the installation, called Orchids...
BAKER CITY — A community event this spring in Baker City will help raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking and raise money to combat the problem. Baker County Soroptimists is sponsoring an inaugural Walk for Awareness, a 5K walk or run, on Saturday, May 14, starting at the Baker Sports Complex.
Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
Comments / 0