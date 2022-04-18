Autism Awareness Walk to be held at Perry County Courthouse on April 30

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A family-owned business is hosting a spring grand opening event that will support Autism awareness day. The Carannante’s own Tony’s Pizza and Pasta in Bridgeville, and more recently, ‘All About Inflatables by L & N’, a party rental company. They tell us, they were blessed with a son who has autism, and while their business helps bring smiles to kids’ faces, they say they wanted to support other families too.

