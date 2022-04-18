ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Autism Awareness Walk to be held at Perry County Courthouse on April 30

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA walk to raise awareness of autism will be held at the Perry...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Sussex County family bringing awareness to autism with inflatables

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A family-owned business is hosting a spring grand opening event that will support Autism awareness day. The Carannante’s own Tony’s Pizza and Pasta in Bridgeville, and more recently, ‘All About Inflatables by L & N’, a party rental company. They tell us, they were blessed with a son who has autism, and while their business helps bring smiles to kids’ faces, they say they wanted to support other families too.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WNDU

Mental Health Awareness Film Festival held at St. Joseph County Public Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two local organizations are helping smash the stigma surrounding mental health by helping folks get the help they need. It was all part of a film fest event at the St. Joseph County Public Library on Sunday. There, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana and Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka guided folks to several different mental health-related resources.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Klein ISD

Autism Awareness Shirt

Show your support for autism awareness by coloring KCHS blue this April! Purchase an Autism Awareness t-shirt through school cash online during the week of March 21st – March 25th.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry County, AL
Society
City
Marion, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Washington State
County
Perry County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
KETV.com

Installation goes up at Millwork Commons as part of Autism Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Awareness Month takes place each April, and this year a first-of-its-kind festival is happening in Omaha to mark the occasion. It includes an installation that has already made appearances in major cities around the world. Sean Ahlquist is the creator of the installation, called Orchids...
OMAHA, NE
East Oregonian

Walking For Awareness

BAKER CITY — A community event this spring in Baker City will help raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking and raise money to combat the problem. Baker County Soroptimists is sponsoring an inaugural Walk for Awareness, a 5K walk or run, on Saturday, May 14, starting at the Baker Sports Complex.
BAKER CITY, OR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Arts Council Announces First Friday Art Walk for April

Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy