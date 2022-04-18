Troopers Investigating Robbery of a Tow Truck

Delaware State Police are investigating a tow truck robbery that occurred in the Wilmington, DE area on Saturday evening.

On April 16 th , 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the B.P. Gas station located at 708 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, DE observed a large number of ATV’s and dirt bikes driving erratically and creating hazardous conditions for other vehicle traffic. As troopers responded to the gas station, the operators of the ATV’s and dirt bikes began to flee the scene. One ATV was abandoned by its operator in the parking lot, and it was towed from the scene by Holly Oak tow truck company. The tow truck began transporting the ATV to its tow yard, but the driver was confronted by two subjects on Cauffiel Parkway east of Philadelphia Pike. Numerous ATV’s and dirt bikes surrounded the tow truck so the driver could not leave the scene. The two subjects then threatened to harm the tow truck driver and passenger if they did not release the vehicle to them. The subjects were eventually able to remove the ATV from the bed of the tow truck, and they fled the area with the vehicle to an unknown destination. Neither the tow truck driver nor the passenger were harmed in this incident.

Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 20-30 years of age. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective B. Harris of Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302-365-8410. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released 041822 1623

-End-

The post Troopers Investigating Robbery of a Tow Truck appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .